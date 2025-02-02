Trish Stratus Talks 2025 Royal Rumble Return and Possible WWE Comeback

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made a surprise return during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, entering at number 25. She had notable interactions with several competitors and was eventually eliminated by Nia Jax. Following the event, Stratus hinted at the possibility of future appearances in WWE.

In a post-match interview, Stratus expressed her excitement about participating in the Rumble and emphasized the significance of seeing women from different generations, including NXT talents and crossover stars, competing together. She stated, "Just seeing the girls in there and seeing the different generations, really. NXT girls coming up and TNA crossover, it was like a little bit of everything, and I feel honored and humbled to be with them. These are fun moments for fans, and these are fan-friendly events."

When asked about a potential return, Stratus responded, "Maybe you will, let's see. Thanks for always being there for me, you too Byron, but you guys especially."

Fans are now speculating about the possibility of Stratus competing at WrestleMania 41, especially considering her recent comments and the excitement surrounding her return.