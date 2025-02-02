WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Trish Stratus Talks 2025 Royal Rumble Return and Possible WWE Comeback

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 02, 2025

Trish Stratus Talks 2025 Royal Rumble Return and Possible WWE Comeback

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made a surprise return during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, entering at number 25. She had notable interactions with several competitors and was eventually eliminated by Nia Jax. Following the event, Stratus hinted at the possibility of future appearances in WWE.

In a post-match interview, Stratus expressed her excitement about participating in the Rumble and emphasized the significance of seeing women from different generations, including NXT talents and crossover stars, competing together. She stated, "Just seeing the girls in there and seeing the different generations, really. NXT girls coming up and TNA crossover, it was like a little bit of everything, and I feel honored and humbled to be with them. These are fun moments for fans, and these are fan-friendly events."

When asked about a potential return, Stratus responded, "Maybe you will, let's see. Thanks for always being there for me, you too Byron, but you guys especially."

Fans are now speculating about the possibility of Stratus competing at WrestleMania 41, especially considering her recent comments and the excitement surrounding her return.


Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #trish stratus

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π