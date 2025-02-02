Charlotte Flair Reveals Funny Wardrobe Mishap During WWE Royal Rumble Entrance

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Charlotte Flair made a triumphant return to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble, winning the women's Rumble match after more than a year away due to injury. Speaking at the post-show press conference, Flair reflected on her journey back to the ring and the emotions surrounding her return.

“I really don’t want to break down. This was the longest I’ve been away from you guys, the fans, since I started in 2012. I got into this business because of my little brother. When my knee injury happened in December and it took me out, I just kept thinking, ‘I can’t go out this way,’ and it made me realize how far I’ve come, and I was doing it because of him," Flair shared.

She also acknowledged the support she received from fans during her recovery. “Seeing all the fans keeping up with all of my injury updates throughout the year with rehab, ‘We miss you, Charlotte. We love you, Charlotte.’ As a performer, sometimes you feel like, ‘Do I still have it? What am I coming back to do? I’ve done it all.’ Coming back tonight and winning the Rumble two times, no, I’m coming back to do it all over again. That’s how hungry I am.”

Flair also revealed a lighthearted moment from her entrance, saying, “A little secret: when I came out, I couldn’t get my robe off. I was like, ‘Good thing I remembered how to wrestle because I can’t get this robe off, it had been so long.’ It felt great.”

With her victory, Flair secures a championship opportunity at WrestleMania, setting the stage for what promises to be another defining chapter in her career.