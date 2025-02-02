Joe Hendry Sends Bold Messages to Roman Reigns & John Cena After WWE Royal Rumble 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry Reacts to Royal Rumble Appearance, Sends Messages to John Cena & Roman Reigns

TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry has shared his thoughts on his surprise Royal Rumble appearance, addressing both Roman Reigns and John Cena in a post-match interview.

Many fans speculated that Hendry would enter the 30-man battle, and he officially made his way into the match at the #15 spot. However, his time in the ring was short-lived, as he lasted just three and a half minutes before being eliminated by former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Following the event, Hendry reflected on his participation and took the opportunity to send direct messages to both Reigns and Cena.

Speaking backstage, the TNA World Champion stated:

"Roman Reigns, congrats, you threw Joe Hendry over the top, and I’m willing to bet this isn’t the last time that you and I cross paths.

"But before I go, I do wanna share a little bit of knowledge that was bestowed on me by one John Cena.

"He gave me four words, and it was ‘fortune favors the bold’. So here I am, boldly saying John Cena’s name.”

Hendry has long campaigned for a match with Cena, and this latest statement is another attempt to get the WWE legend’s attention.

You can watch Joe Hendry’s full interview below.