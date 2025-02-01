Triple H Confirms John Cena Will Wrestle at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena has officially declared his participation in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match, setting his sights on making history at WrestleMania 41.

During the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 post-show press conference, Cena made an emotional statement, revealing that he will compete in the Elimination Chamber match on March 1. His goal? To secure a path toward becoming a 17-time world champion on the grandest stage of them all.

Cena justified his entry by highlighting his 23 years of dedication to WWE and his commitment to doing what is “best for business.” He expressed that he has earned the right to call his own shot, declaring his entry into the match without needing to qualify.

Cena also disclosed that he would be traveling to Hungary for a month to film a movie, meaning his future opponents will be determined in his absence.

Following Cena’s announcement, Paul "Triple H" Levesque appeared to confirm that WWE management has approved his direct entry into the match without requiring a qualifying bout.

Earlier in the night, Cena finished as the runner-up in the men's Royal Rumble match, ultimately being eliminated by Jey Uso, who secured his ticket to WrestleMania 41.