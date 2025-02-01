Drew McIntyre Stormed Out Of WWE Royal Rumble After Backstage Outburst

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Following the WWE Royal Rumble, reports have emerged of a backstage incident involving Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider.com, McIntyre was visibly upset after his elimination from the match. Upon returning backstage, he was reportedly "screaming and cursing" about how "someone had to get their moves in" at the expense of several storylines during the match.

The report further states that McIntyre "pretty loudly stormed out of the building and was gone well before the Rumble match ended." At this time, it remains unclear what specifically went wrong during his elimination or whom McIntyre's frustrations were directed toward.

We'll have more information soon.