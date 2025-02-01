WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Drew McIntyre Stormed Out Of WWE Royal Rumble After Backstage Outburst

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2025

Following the WWE Royal Rumble, reports have emerged of a backstage incident involving Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider.com, McIntyre was visibly upset after his elimination from the match. Upon returning backstage, he was reportedly "screaming and cursing" about how "someone had to get their moves in" at the expense of several storylines during the match.

The report further states that McIntyre "pretty loudly stormed out of the building and was gone well before the Rumble match ended." At this time, it remains unclear what specifically went wrong during his elimination or whom McIntyre's frustrations were directed toward.

We'll have more information soon.

 

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Live Results - (February 1, 2025)

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our LIVE coverage of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble event! The action kicks off at 6 PM Eastern from Lucas Oil [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 01, 2025 06:03PM

 

 

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #drew mcintyre

