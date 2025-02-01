AEW Collision Results (February 1, 2025)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight’s AEW Collision aired live on TNT and streamed on MAX from the VBC Probst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama.

Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary for the evening’s action-packed event.

Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. The Patriarchy’s Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian (with Christian Cage & Mother Wayne)

Hook launched Nick Wayne with a suplex before tagging in Samoa Joe. Wayne quickly escaped and tagged in Kip Sabian, who attempted to take control with an eye gouge. However, Joe responded with a devastating sit-out senton after dodging Sabian’s springboard press.

Nick Wayne interfered, grabbing Hook’s ankle from ringside, allowing Sabian to capitalize with a fisherman’s buster. Wayne re-entered the match, stomping Hook before throwing him into the corner for a double-team assault with Sabian.

Hook managed a desperation suplex on Wayne and made the hot tag to Samoa Joe, who cleared the ring. Joe planted Sabian with the Muscle Buster for the decisive pinfall victory.

After the match, Christian Cage blindsided Samoa Joe and Hook with his metal document holder, delivering a brutal stomp to Joe’s head while it was placed on the steel object.

LFI’s The Beast Mortos vs. Adam Priest

Priest attempted to chop down the monstrous Mortos, but Mortos responded with a powerful Samoan Drop, followed by a discus lariat. He then finished off Priest with the Destination: Hell Hole finisher for a dominant victory.

Post-match, “Platinum” Max Caster stormed the ring. He announced the beginning of his open challenge series and ordered The Beast Mortos to leave.

“Platinum” Max Caster vs. Rush (with Dralistico)

Rush wasted no time, flooring Caster with a brutal right hand before stomping him in the corner. Rush then hit the Bull’s Horns and secured the victory in dominant fashion.

Nigel McGuinness summed it up: “Rush treated Max Caster like Mortos treated Adam Priest.”

Post-match, Rush grabbed the microphone and sent a message to Mortos: “El Toro Blanco has arrived! Mortos, what is wrong with you? Remember, we are family. When you mess with the bull, you get the horns!”

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho & “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith (with “The Red Wood” Big Bill) vs. The Outrunners—Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd

Jericho and Truth exchanged strikes before The Outrunners sent Jericho over the top rope with a back body drop. As the referee was distracted, Big Bill blindsided Truth with a big boot outside the ring.

Turbo Floyd tagged in and took control, but Bryan Keith knocked him down, allowing Jericho to lock in the Walls of Jericho. Keith then delivered a vicious kick to Turbo’s face. The Outrunners fought back and attempted Total Recall, but Big Bill interfered by grabbing Truth’s ankle. Keith seized the opportunity, rolling up Turbo for the win.

After the match, Big Bill launched a savage attack on The Outrunners. As The Learning Tree prepared to put them through a table, Bandido ran in for the save, delivering a breathtaking tornillo to Jericho and slamming Keith through the table with a one-armed body slam.

Timeless Toni Storm Confronts AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May

Toni Storm addressed the audience with a bold statement:

“I have a confession to make. For the past six weeks, I have been playing the role of Toni Storm. The young girl in the red shorts was me. You all witnessed my metamorphosis, but I did not do this for you—I did this for myself.

“When Mariah May broke my heart and took everything from me, I was humiliated. I ran away from myself. But then, I realized the only way out was through the fire. So, I rebuilt myself just to look you in the eye, and you know what I saw? A fraud! Mariah May, I am going to doom you. You think I am not real? It does not get more real than me. I am ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, and your time is over!”

Megan Bayne vs. Hyena Hera

Bayne overpowered Hera, crushing her in the corner before landing a vicious pump kick. She followed up with a devastating lariat and planted Hera face-first for a quick and dominant pinfall.

Tony Schiavone remarked, “Dominant! The women’s division has been put on notice.”

Harley Cameron vs. The Vendetta’s Taya Valkyrie

Taya dominated early, stomping Cameron in the corner before delivering a back kick. Cameron countered with an arm drag and a running knee for a near fall.

The crowd rallied with chants of “Feel the wrath! Feel the wrath!”

Taya powerbombed Cameron, but Harley rebounded with an Australia Destroyer. Taya dodged a senton attempt and responded with a spear. She went for the pin, but Cameron reversed it into a cradle, securing a shocking upset victory.

Tony Schiavone exclaimed, “Harley with her first win! You saw it here on Collision!”

TNT Championship Three-Way Match

TNT Champion Daniel Garcia (with Daddy Magic) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom’s Kyle O’Reilly vs. Shane Taylor Promotion’s ROH PURE Champion Lee Moriarty

The match opened with fast-paced chain wrestling before Moriarty took to the skies, wiping out both Garcia and O’Reilly on the floor.

Moriarty attempted a double wristlock on Garcia but was met with kicks from both opponents. Garcia and Kyle then turned their attention to each other, with Garcia delivering a high-angle back drop driver and a swinging neckbreaker.

Garcia locked Moriarty in the Dragon Tamer, but Kyle transitioned into a triangle choke. Shane Taylor interfered, striking Garcia. Moriarty applied the Border City Stretch on Garcia, but Garcia reversed into a jackknife pin, securing the victory.

Post-match, Shane Taylor Promotions surrounded the ring, but Daddy Magic and Angelo Parker evened the odds. Adam Cole and Roderick Strong ran in, forcing Shane Taylor Promotions to retreat.

Nigel McGuinness summed it up: “Unfinished business!”

Mid-South Street Fight

FTR—Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler vs. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley & AEW Trios Champion Wheeler Yuta

The brawl erupted before the bell as FTR ambushed the Death Riders in the crowd. Dax smashed a garbage can over Moxley’s head while Yuta sent Cash into a ladder with a dropkick.

Moxley used pliers to clamp down on Dax’s nose, while Yuta launched him into a propped-up ladder. Moxley scattered thumbtacks in the ring, but Cash powerbombed him onto them to counter a Death Rider attempt.

Marina Shafir got involved, choking Dax with a steel chain, but Dax countered by sending them both crashing through a table. Claudio Castagnoli rushed in, but Dax took him out. Moxley curb-stomped Dax onto a steel chair before Cash broke up the pin.

Just as the Death Riders were gaining momentum, “Switchblade” Jay White and “The Rated R Superstar” Cope stormed the ring to back up FTR. The match erupted into chaos, ending with FTR spiking Yuta through the announce table for the win.

Moxley barely escaped further destruction as Claudio pulled him from the ring just in time.