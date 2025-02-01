Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Her Triumphant WWE Royal Rumble Comeback

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Charlotte Flair made a triumphant return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 after being sidelined for over a year due to a severe knee injury. In December 2023, she suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match against Asuka, leading to an extensive recovery period. Entering the Women's Royal Rumble at number 27, Flair showcased her resilience and determination, ultimately securing victory by eliminating Roxanne Perez in the final moments.

In the post-show interview, Flair reflected on her journey back to the ring:

"I really do not want to break down. This was the longest I have been away from you guys, the fans, since I started in 2012. I got into this business because of my little brother. When my knee injury happened in December and it took me out, I just kept thinking, 'I cannot go out this way,' and it made me realize how far I have come, and I was doing it because of him. Seeing all the fans keeping up with all of my injury updates throughout the year with rehab, 'We miss you, Charlotte. We love you, Charlotte.' As a performer, sometimes you feel like, 'Do I still have it? What am I coming back to do? I have done it all.' Coming back tonight and winning the Rumble two times, no, I am coming back to do it all over again. That is how hungry I am. A little secret, when I came out, I could not get my robe off. I was like, 'Good thing I remembered how to wrestle because I cannot get this robe off, it had been so long.' It felt great."

Flair's victory marks her second Royal Rumble win, making her the first woman to achieve this feat.