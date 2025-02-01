WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Cody Rhodes' Injury Status Raises Questions Following WWE Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2025

Cody Rhodes' Injury Status Raises Questions Following WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Royal Rumble, overcoming Kevin Owens in a grueling ladder match. However, the victory came at a cost, as Rhodes reportedly sustained multiple injuries during the contest.

Jackie Redmond provided an update on Rhodes' condition during the WWE Royal Rumble post-show press conference, stating, "Cody Rhodes is dealing with multiple injuries. I can't confirm the intensity or severity of those injuries, but what I will tell you is that they are bad enough that Cody will not be addressing the media in tonight's press conference. In fact, his in-ring status might even be up in the air as well. What I can confirm is that Cody Rhodes will still attend Friday Night SmackDown in Memphis."

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his health, Rhodes is expected to appear on SmackDown, leaving fans eager for further updates on his condition and potential impact on his championship reign.

Jey Uso Weighs WWE WrestleMania 41 Opponent, Hints at Showdown with GUNTHER

Jey Uso is ready for his moment after emerging victorious in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match in Indianapolis, Indiana. Uso cemented [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 01, 2025 10:58PM


Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #cody rhodes #jackie redmond

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π