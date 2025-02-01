Cody Rhodes' Injury Status Raises Questions Following WWE Royal Rumble

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Royal Rumble, overcoming Kevin Owens in a grueling ladder match. However, the victory came at a cost, as Rhodes reportedly sustained multiple injuries during the contest.

Jackie Redmond provided an update on Rhodes' condition during the WWE Royal Rumble post-show press conference, stating, "Cody Rhodes is dealing with multiple injuries. I can't confirm the intensity or severity of those injuries, but what I will tell you is that they are bad enough that Cody will not be addressing the media in tonight's press conference. In fact, his in-ring status might even be up in the air as well. What I can confirm is that Cody Rhodes will still attend Friday Night SmackDown in Memphis."

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his health, Rhodes is expected to appear on SmackDown, leaving fans eager for further updates on his condition and potential impact on his championship reign.