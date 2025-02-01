WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Full List of Entrants and Eliminations from This Year’s WWE Men’s 2025 Royal Rumble Match
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2025
Here is a complete list of entrants and eliminations from this year’s Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. You can also find a similar breakdown for the Women’s Royal Rumble match here.
Men’s Royal Rumble entrants:
Rey Mysterio
Penta
Chad Gable
Carmelo Hayes
Santos Escobar
Otis
Bron Breakker
iShowSpeed
Sheamus
Jimmy Uso
Andrade
Jacob Fatu
Ludwig Kaiser
The Miz
Joe Hendry
Roman Reigns
Drew McIntyre
Finn Balor
Shinsuke Nakamura
Jey Uso
AJ Styles
Braun Strowman
John Cena
CM Punk
Seth Rollins
Dominik Mysterio
Sami Zayn
Damian Priest
LA Knight
Logan Paul
Men’s Royal Rumble eliminations:
Carmelo Hayes (eliminated by Bron Breakker)
Santos Escobar (eliminated by Bron Breakker)
Otis (eliminated by Bron Breakker & iShowSpeed)
iShowSpeed (eliminated by Bron Breakker & Otis)
Chad Gable (eliminated by Jacob Fatu)
Rey Mysterio (eliminated by Jacob Fatu)
Andrade (eliminated by Jacob Fatu)
Ludwig Kaiser (eliminated by Penta)
The Miz (eliminated by Roman Reigns)
Sheamus (eliminated by Roman Reigns)
Joe Hendry (eliminated by Roman Reigns)
Bron Breakker (eliminated by Roman Reigns)
Jimmy Uso (eliminated by Jacob Fatu)
Penta (eliminated by Finn Balor)
Shinsuke Nakamura (eliminated by Jey Uso)
Jacob Fatu (eliminated by Braun Strowman)
Braun Strowman (eliminated by John Cena)
Finn Balor (eliminated by John Cena)
Dominik Mysterio (eliminated by Damian Priest)
Sami Zayn (eliminated by Jimmy Uso & AJ Styles)
Drew McIntyre (eliminated by Damian Priest)
Damian Priest (eliminated by LA Knight)
LA Knight (eliminated by AJ Styles)
AJ Styles (eliminated by Logan Paul)
Seth Rollins (eliminated by CM Punk)
Roman Reigns (eliminated by CM Punk)
CM Punk (eliminated by Logan Paul)
Logan Paul (eliminated by John Cena)
John Cena (eliminated by Jey Uso)
