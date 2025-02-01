WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Full List of Entrants and Eliminations from This Year’s WWE Men’s 2025 Royal Rumble Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2025

Full List of Entrants and Eliminations from This Year’s WWE Men’s 2025 Royal Rumble Match

Here is a complete list of entrants and eliminations from this year’s Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. You can also find a similar breakdown for the Women’s Royal Rumble match here.

Men’s Royal Rumble entrants:

  1. Rey Mysterio
  2. Penta
  3. Chad Gable
  4. Carmelo Hayes
  5. Santos Escobar
  6. Otis
  7. Bron Breakker
  8. iShowSpeed
  9. Sheamus
  10. Jimmy Uso
  11. Andrade
  12. Jacob Fatu
  13. Ludwig Kaiser
  14. The Miz
  15. Joe Hendry
  16. Roman Reigns
  17. Drew McIntyre
  18. Finn Balor
  19. Shinsuke Nakamura
  20. Jey Uso
  21. AJ Styles
  22. Braun Strowman
  23. John Cena
  24. CM Punk
  25. Seth Rollins
  26. Dominik Mysterio
  27. Sami Zayn
  28. Damian Priest
  29. LA Knight
  30. Logan Paul

 

Men’s Royal Rumble eliminations:

  1. Carmelo Hayes (eliminated by Bron Breakker)
  2. Santos Escobar (eliminated by Bron Breakker)
  3. Otis (eliminated by Bron Breakker & iShowSpeed)
  4. iShowSpeed (eliminated by Bron Breakker & Otis)
  5. Chad Gable (eliminated by Jacob Fatu)
  6. Rey Mysterio (eliminated by Jacob Fatu)
  7. Andrade (eliminated by Jacob Fatu)
  8. Ludwig Kaiser (eliminated by Penta)
  9. The Miz (eliminated by Roman Reigns)
  10. Sheamus (eliminated by Roman Reigns)
  11. Joe Hendry (eliminated by Roman Reigns)
  12. Bron Breakker (eliminated by Roman Reigns)
  13. Jimmy Uso (eliminated by Jacob Fatu)
  14. Penta (eliminated by Finn Balor)
  15. Shinsuke Nakamura (eliminated by Jey Uso)
  16. Jacob Fatu (eliminated by Braun Strowman)
  17. Braun Strowman (eliminated by John Cena)
  18. Finn Balor (eliminated by John Cena)
  19. Dominik Mysterio (eliminated by Damian Priest)
  20. Sami Zayn (eliminated by Jimmy Uso & AJ Styles)
  21. Drew McIntyre (eliminated by Damian Priest)
  22. Damian Priest (eliminated by LA Knight)
  23. LA Knight (eliminated by AJ Styles)
  24. AJ Styles (eliminated by Logan Paul)
  25. Seth Rollins (eliminated by CM Punk)
  26. Roman Reigns (eliminated by CM Punk)
  27. CM Punk (eliminated by Logan Paul)
  28. Logan Paul (eliminated by John Cena)
  29. John Cena (eliminated by Jey Uso)

Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π