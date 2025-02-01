Surprise Entrants and Eliminations Revealed for Women's 2025 Royal Rumble Match

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The WWE 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble delivered a thrilling night of action, shocking returns, and intense competition as 30 women battled for a chance to headline WrestleMania. The night saw the surprise return of several WWE legends and unexpected entrants, making the match one of the most memorable in recent history.

The biggest shock of the night came when Charlotte Flair emerged victorious, outlasting 29 other competitors to secure her spot at WrestleMania 41. Flair eliminated Nia Jax in the final moments of the match to claim her second Royal Rumble victory. However, it was not just the winner that had the crowd buzzing, as several surprise entrants made their presence felt.

Surprise Entrants:

Jordynne Grace (No. 19, Eliminated by Giulia) – The current TNA Knockouts Champion made her presence known in the WWE, marking a historic crossover moment.

Alexa Bliss (No. 21, Eliminated by Liv Morgan) – Returning after a long hiatus, Bliss received a strong reaction from the WWE Universe.

Trish Stratus (No. 25, Eliminated by Nia Jax) – The WWE Hall of Famer once again stepped into the squared circle, proving she still has what it takes.

Nikki Bella (No. 30, Eliminated by Nia Jax) – A surprise final entrant, Nikki Bella’s return set the crowd ablaze before being eliminated by the dominant Nia Jax.

WWE 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Order & Eliminations:

Iyo Sky (Eliminated by Nia Jax)

Liv Morgan (Eliminated by Nia Jax)

Roxanne Perez (Eliminated by Charlotte Flair)

Lyra Valkyria (Eliminated by Ivy Nile)

Chelsea Green (Eliminated by Piper Niven)

B-Fab (Eliminated by Chelsea Green)

Ivy Nile (Eliminated by Maxxine Dupri)

Zoey Stark (Eliminated by Bianca Belair and Naomi)

Lash Legend (Eliminated by Chelsea Green)

Bianca Belair (Eliminated by Nia Jax)

Shayna Baszler (Eliminated by Bayley)

Bayley (Eliminated by Nikki Bella)

Sonya Deville (Eliminated by Iyo Sky)

Maxxine Dupri (Eliminated by PFC)

Naomi (Eliminated by Nia Jax)

Jaida Parker (Eliminated by Jordynne Grace)

Piper Niven (Eliminated by Charlotte Flair)

Natalya (Eliminated by Liv Morgan)

Jordynne Grace (Eliminated by Giulia)

Michin (Eliminated by Charlotte Flair)

Alexa Bliss (Eliminated by Liv Morgan)

Zelina Vega (Eliminated by Nia Jax)

Candice LeRae (Eliminated by Trish Stratus)

Stephanie Vaquer (Eliminated)

Trish Stratus (Eliminated by Nia Jax)

Raquel Rodriguez (Eliminated by Nia Jax)

Giulia (Eliminated by Roxanne Perez)

Nia Jax (Eliminated by Charlotte Flair)

Nikki Bella (Eliminated by Nia Jax)

Charlotte Flair | Winner

With this victory, Charlotte Flair now looks ahead to WrestleMania, where she will challenge for the WWE Women’s Championship.