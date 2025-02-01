Charlotte Flair’s Road to Recovery Ends with Explosive WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Return

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Charlotte Flair made a shocking return at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday night, entering the match at #27 inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Her surprise comeback was accompanied by a massive pyro display, igniting the crowd in one of the night’s biggest moments.

Flair had been out of action since December 2023 after suffering a severe knee injury during a match against Asuka on WWE SmackDown. The incident occurred when Flair attempted a move in the corner, landing awkwardly and immediately clutching her knee. The injury was later diagnosed as a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, requiring surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

Reports from WrestleVotes had previously suggested that Flair’s return was imminent. WWE initially delayed her comeback, opting to build anticipation through a series of vignettes before officially confirming her participation in the Rumble match.

