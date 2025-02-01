WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trish Stratus Stuns WWE Fans with Surprise Royal Rumble 2025 Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2025

Trish Stratus made a shocking return at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble, entering the highly anticipated match at No. 25 on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The WWE Hall of Famer was already in town for a WWE and Fantastic meet-and-greet event on Friday, where she interacted with fans at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Known for her legendary career, Stratus has a history of making surprise appearances in the Royal Rumble, adding to the excitement of the annual event.

Her entry into the match electrified the crowd, further cementing her status as one of WWE’s most iconic female superstars.

Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #results #trish stratus

