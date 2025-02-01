Trish Stratus Stuns WWE Fans with Surprise Royal Rumble 2025 Return

The WWE Hall of Famer was already in town for a WWE and Fantastic meet-and-greet event on Friday, where she interacted with fans at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Known for her legendary career, Stratus has a history of making surprise appearances in the Royal Rumble, adding to the excitement of the annual event.

Her entry into the match electrified the crowd, further cementing her status as one of WWE’s most iconic female superstars.