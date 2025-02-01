Jordynne Grace Officially Joins WWE at Royal Rumble 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jordynne Grace previously competed in a Royal Rumble match as a representative of TNA Wrestling, but this time was different. The powerhouse officially made her WWE debut, marking a new chapter in her career.

Entering at the 19th spot in the Women’s Royal Rumble, Grace's arrival was met with excitement from the live crowd. Michael Cole emphasized the significance of the moment, confirming that she is now a full-fledged member of the WWE roster.

In recent months, Grace has been a standout presence in NXT, competing in high-profile matches, including the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge. However, her transition to WWE became inevitable following her departure from TNA, where she received a heartfelt sendoff after her loss to Tessa Blanchard at TNA Genesis.

Now officially part of WWE, the road ahead is wide open for Jordynne Grace. With a warm welcome from the WWE Universe at Lucas Oil Stadium, all eyes will be on what she accomplishes next.