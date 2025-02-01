WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Last-Minute WWE Royal Rumble SPOILER: Unexpected Superstar Spotted Backstage!

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2025

PWInsider.com reports that Alexa Bliss has been seen backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, fueling speculation that she may make an appearance during the broadcast.

This development follows reports indicating a lack of progress in contract negotiations between Bliss and WWE. Despite her recent social media activity suggesting she was at home, sources confirm that is not the case.

The contractual dispute reportedly stems from Bliss' belief that she is entitled to a new deal, whereas WWE expects her to fulfill the terms of her previous contract, which was paused when she took maternity leave in January 2023.

