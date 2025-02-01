Last-Minute WWE Royal Rumble SPOILER: Unexpected Superstar Spotted Backstage!

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

PWInsider.com reports that Alexa Bliss has been seen backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, fueling speculation that she may make an appearance during the broadcast.

This development follows reports indicating a lack of progress in contract negotiations between Bliss and WWE. Despite her recent social media activity suggesting she was at home, sources confirm that is not the case.

The contractual dispute reportedly stems from Bliss' belief that she is entitled to a new deal, whereas WWE expects her to fulfill the terms of her previous contract, which was paused when she took maternity leave in January 2023.