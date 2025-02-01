Malakai Black's WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Status After AEW Exit

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Malakai Black's WWE Royal Rumble status has come into focus following his departure from AEW.

Black has been written off AEW TV, with his former House of Black members Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart now known as the Hounds of Hell. He is not anticipated to appear again for AEW, prompting speculation about a potential WWE return at the Rumble.

However, despite previous reports, Black remains under contract with AEW, and his deal is not expected to expire in time for the Rumble. According to PWInsider Elite, there is “zero chance” of Malakai Black appearing at the WWE Royal Rumble today. He is currently not in Indianapolis for the event.