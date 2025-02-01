UPDATED: Contract Stalemate Keeps Alexa Bliss Out of Royal Rumble

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE fans should not anticipate a surprise appearance by Alexa Bliss at tonight's Royal Rumble event. Initial plans for Bliss to return on Raw in San Jose were reported by PWInsider.com, but these were canceled due to stalled contract negotiations.

The crux of the issue lies in Bliss's camp advocating for a new contract, while WWE prefers her to continue under the terms of her pre-maternity leave agreement from January 2023. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the two parties are "far enough apart that people are talking about not expecting a deal to be made."

As of this morning, PWInsider.com noted that Bliss was not in town for the Royal Rumble; instead, she attended a concert in Orlando, Florida, where her husband, singer Ryan Cabrera, was performing. The report added that "there had been no movement between Bliss and WWE in their impasse over her return," and there has been no discussion within WWE about her making a return tonight.

