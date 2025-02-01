Tony Khan Celebrates Record UK Viewership for AEW Dynamite and Collision

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that both AEW Dynamite and Collision achieved new all-time viewership records on ITV in the UK. January 2025 marked AEW's best ratings performance in the UK to date.
Khan stated, “According to @ITVSport, this week #AEWDynamite on ITV4 set the all time record: this week AEW Dynamite had our most live viewers ever in the UK! This past month has been our best UK ratings run ever, with the all-time record set this week! Thank you to everyone supporting @AEW!”
He also noted, “BOTH of our AEW tv shows #AEWDynamite + #AEWCollision set all-time records for most viewers ever in the UK this week! What an amazing milestone @ITVSport: both Dynamite AND Collision set all-time UK viewership records in the same week!! Thank you fans watching @AEW worldwide!”
