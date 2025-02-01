WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Celebrates Record UK Viewership for AEW Dynamite and Collision

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2025

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that both AEW Dynamite and Collision achieved new all-time viewership records on ITV in the UK. January 2025 marked AEW's best ratings performance in the UK to date.

Khan stated, “According to @ITVSport, this week #AEWDynamite on ITV4 set the all time record: this week AEW Dynamite had our most live viewers ever in the UK! This past month has been our best UK ratings run ever, with the all-time record set this week! Thank you to everyone supporting @AEW!”

He also noted, “BOTH of our AEW tv shows #AEWDynamite + #AEWCollision set all-time records for most viewers ever in the UK this week! What an amazing milestone @ITVSport: both Dynamite AND Collision set all-time UK viewership records in the same week!! Thank you fans watching @AEW worldwide!”

Tags: #aew #dynamite #collision #itv #uk #united kingdom #ratings

