WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Countdown Livestream Now Live

The road to WrestleMania officially begins as WWE’s Royal Rumble 2025 Countdown Show is now live! Fans can tune in right now to catch all the latest updates, expert analysis, and exclusive backstage coverage ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated Royal Rumble event.

The Countdown Show serves as the perfect prelude to one of WWE’s most exciting nights, featuring panel discussions, last-minute match previews, and potential surprises before the main show kicks off.

WWE has made the livestream available for all fans worldwide, ensuring nobody misses out on the buildup to the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches.