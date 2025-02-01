Possible SPOILER on a Surprise Entrant for the Women's WWE Royal Rumble Match

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

An elusive figure may be set to reappear tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble event. Reports from PWInsider.com indicate that Kairi Sane is in town for the show, although it remains uncertain whether she will participate in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Sane was withdrawn from the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament in December, and later reports confirmed that she sustained an arm injury, though the precise nature of the injury has not been disclosed. In addition to the possibility of Sane's return, competitors such as Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, and Lyra Valkyria have been confirmed to appear in the bout. Sane posted the following on Twitter, which sparked speculation that she might be present on Friday: