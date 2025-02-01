Possible SPOILER on a Surprise Entrant for the Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

As of now, 18 participants have been officially announced for this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. The confirmed entrants include John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Jey Uso, Penta, Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Rey Mysterio, Damian Priest, Jacob Fatu, Santos Escobar, LA Knight, and Carmelo Hayes.

Recent reports indicate that former NXT Champion Trick Williams has been spotted in Indianapolis, the host city for the Royal Rumble. While his presence has sparked speculation about a potential surprise entry, it remains unconfirmed whether he will participate in the match.

Williams recently lost the NXT Championship to Oba Femi at NXT New Year's Evil on January 7, 2025.