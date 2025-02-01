WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Shatters Attendance Records Ahead of Historic Event

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, February 1st, has already made history before the first bell has rung. As one of the most highly anticipated stops on the road to WrestleMania, this year’s event is shaping up to be an unforgettable night filled with high-stakes action and surprise moments.

The men's Royal Rumble match is loaded with top-tier talent, with WWE Superstars such as Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins all declaring their intent to punch their ticket to WrestleMania. The women’s Royal Rumble match is also set to deliver, featuring a mix of elite competitors, returning icons, and surprise entrants that promise to shake up the landscape.

With excitement at an all-time high, the Royal Rumble has officially broken records for attendance. According to the latest update from the Wrestling Observer, the event has reached a staggering 65,183 tickets distributed, making it the highest-attended non-WrestleMania event in North American pro wrestling history.