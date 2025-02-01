WWE Reveals WrestleMania 41 Sign as Road to WrestleMania Begins

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The WrestleMania 41 sign has been officially unveiled ahead of tonight's Royal Rumble event, signaling the commencement of the Road to WrestleMania. This annual tradition not only excites fans but also sets the stage for the grand spectacle scheduled for April 19 and 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The unveiling of the WrestleMania sign is a significant moment in WWE's calendar, symbolizing the beginning of the journey towards the biggest event of the year. As competitors prepare for the Royal Rumble, the sign serves as a constant reminder of the ultimate prize: a main event spot at WrestleMania.

This year's sign features a design that reflects the vibrant energy of Las Vegas, incorporating elements that pay homage to the city's iconic imagery.