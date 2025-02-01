Roman Reigns Sends Chilling Message Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble Return

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Roman Reigns is stepping back into the Royal Rumble match for the first time in five years, and he has made it clear—he is coming for everything.

Just hours before the event, the ‘Tribal Chief’ sent a message on Twitter, leaving no doubt about his intentions. “In due time… It will all be mine. My way. Again. Believe That. #RoyalRumble,” Reigns wrote, tagging his Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

Since his return in 2020, Reigns has dominated WWE, holding the Universal Championship for a historic 1,316 days. His reign of dominance saw him stand atop the industry as the undisputed champion, but now, with no title around his waist, he enters the Rumble with a single goal—to reclaim his spot at the top.

The last time Reigns competed in a Royal Rumble match was in 2020, where he made it to the final two before being eliminated by Drew McIntyre, who would go on to headline WrestleMania 36. However, this time, Reigns enters as the Tribal Chief, and the competition is fiercer than ever. With superstars such as CM Punk, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and McIntyre also in the mix, the stakes could not be higher.

All eyes will be on Reigns as he looks to outlast 29 other competitors and secure his path back to WrestleMania.