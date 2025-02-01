John Cena Drops Final Message Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena is officially set for the Royal Rumble, and he is making sure the world knows it. Just hours before the highly anticipated event, the 16-time world champion took to Twitter to ignite excitement for one of WWE’s biggest nights.

“No day quite like #RoyalRumble. The countdown to THE countdown begins! The road to #WrestleMania begins TONIGHT!!!” Cena posted, making it clear he is ready for the unpredictable chaos of the match.

Cena’s return to the Rumble has been one of the most talked-about storylines leading into the event, especially since he has been completely absent from WWE television in the weeks prior. Many expected the legendary superstar to appear more frequently during his farewell tour, but instead, he has been overseas in Budapest, Hungary, filming Matchbox—a live-action movie based on the iconic toy car brand.

Backed by Skydance, Apple, and Mattel Films, Matchbox is part of Mattel’s aggressive push into Hollywood following the massive success of Barbie in 2023. Cena was first attached to the project in September 2024, and production has been in full swing ever since. With filming keeping him away from WWE, Cena has not been able to build any in-ring momentum leading into what could be his final Royal Rumble appearance.

Despite his absence, Cena’s Royal Rumble legacy is undeniable. The WWE icon is a two-time winner of the match, making one of the most unforgettable returns in company history at Madison Square Garden in 2008 before claiming another victory in 2013. Now, with his farewell tour underway, Cena steps into the Rumble for one last shot at WrestleMania glory, with the stakes higher than ever.