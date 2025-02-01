Alexa Bliss' WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Status

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Alexa Bliss will not be making her WWE return at the Royal Rumble—at least not based on her current whereabouts.

Despite speculation that she could be a surprise entrant, PWInsider Elite reports that Bliss is not in Indianapolis for the event. Instead, she was seen in Orlando, Florida, attending a concert where her husband, Ryan Cabrera, was performing. She was joined by former WWE star Mojo Rawley, who now manages her through Paragon Talent Group, along with WWE ring announcer Mike Rome.

Bliss has been absent from WWE since the 2023 Royal Rumble, where she lost a Raw Women’s Championship match to Bianca Belair before stepping away for maternity leave. Her planned return for the January 13 episode of Raw in San Jose was scrapped due to a contract dispute.

Reports indicate that WWE wanted Bliss to return under her previous contract, while she and her team pushed for a new deal with higher pay and added perks. As of this weekend, PWInsider states there has been no progress in negotiations, and she is not expected to appear at the Royal Rumble.

With no deal in place, Bliss remains on the sidelines. The question now is whether WWE and Bliss can reach an agreement or if this dispute will keep her away even longer.