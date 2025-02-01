Braun Strowman Mourns the Loss of His Grandfather

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Braun Strowman is mourning the loss of his grandfather. The WWE star shared the sad news on Instagram, posting a family photo and a heartfelt tribute: “You had a hell of a run!!!! Fly high Grandpa.”

Known for his strength in the ring, Strowman showed his softer side as fans and fellow wrestlers filled the comments with messages of support. Losing a grandparent is never easy, but the love from his community may offer some comfort.

Our condolences go out to Braun Strowman during this difficult time.