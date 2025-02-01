WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILER: Top WWE Superstar Spotted in Indianapolis Ahead of Royal Rumble Amid Injury Recovery

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2025

As anticipation builds for the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, reports indicate that "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles has been seen in the city, fueling speculation about his potential participation in tonight's event. Styles has been absent from in-ring action since October 4, 2024, due to a Lisfranc injury sustained during a match against Carmelo Hayes on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

On January 10, 2025, Styles provided an update on his recovery, stating, "I'll be honest, this injury is challenging." While his presence in Indianapolis has been noted, it remains uncertain whether he has received medical clearance to compete in the Royal Rumble. Fans eagerly await any official announcements regarding his status for the event.

