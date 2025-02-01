CM Punk Praises Triple H's Openness to Ideas in WWE

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, CM Punk shared his insights into the differences between WWE's creative processes under Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Vince McMahon. Punk highlighted that Triple H is more open to collaborative ideas, stating, "I think he’s receptive to other people’s ideas, whereas maybe Vince wasn’t." He elaborated that McMahon often took a more authoritative approach, emphasizing his role as the final decision-maker.

Punk praised Triple H for valuing the input of experienced wrestling minds within WWE. He noted that Triple H frequently consults with seasoned professionals like Michael Hayes and Paul Heyman, individuals with extensive accomplishments in the industry. Punk believes that this collaborative environment allows for the best ideas to surface, stating, "I think the best idea always wins in today’s WWE."