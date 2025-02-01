WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Praises Triple H's Openness to Ideas in WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2025

In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, CM Punk shared his insights into the differences between WWE's creative processes under Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Vince McMahon. Punk highlighted that Triple H is more open to collaborative ideas, stating, "I think he’s receptive to other people’s ideas, whereas maybe Vince wasn’t." He elaborated that McMahon often took a more authoritative approach, emphasizing his role as the final decision-maker.

Punk praised Triple H for valuing the input of experienced wrestling minds within WWE. He noted that Triple H frequently consults with seasoned professionals like Michael Hayes and Paul Heyman, individuals with extensive accomplishments in the industry. Punk believes that this collaborative environment allows for the best ideas to surface, stating, "I think the best idea always wins in today’s WWE."

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #vince mcmahon

