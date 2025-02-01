Joey Janela Reacts to Viral Fight Video: "An Embarrassing Situation"

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Joey Janela has addressed a physical altercation that took place at a meet and greet following GCW’s event in Indianapolis.

Footage circulated online shows independent wrestler Dylan Bostic confronting Janela, flipping over his merchandise table, and initiating a brief scuffle before onlookers intervened. The video ends with Janela appearing to restrain Bostic while others in attendance attempted to subdue him.

Tensions between Janela and Bostic date back to late 2020, following the passing of Brodie Lee. At the time, Bostic publicly expressed frustration over the compensation he received for his work as an extra in AEW. His comments were met with backlash from AEW talent, who viewed them as insensitive given that the company was mourning the loss of their friend and colleague. Britt Baker responded to Bostic’s remarks on social media, calling him a “sick human” and stating, “The wrestling world is mourning the loss of an amazing friend, husband, and father and you’re bitching about $120?”

Janela reportedly messaged Bostic privately regarding his comments, leading to further exchanges online. Bostic later shared a screenshot of Janela’s message and challenged him to a fight.

Following their confrontation at the GCW event, Janela addressed the incident, writing:

“Gonna nip this in the butt there’s a video circulating of me getting ambushed at my table while I was meeting fans after the show tonight. It stems from him airing his grievances about his experience doing AEW extra work the day after Brodie Lee’s death that a lot of us were very upset about. I took to Twitter because I thought it was disgusting and we went back and forth.

Tonight, four years later, he flipped me and Megan’s gimmick table over to confront me, and we got into a scuffle, which resulted in the GCW crew thinking I was getting attacked by a deranged fan & Megan thinking it was some weird Joey Janela skit. For someone that claims to have boxing training, amazingly not one punch landed, and he was eventually carried out like a crying baby by Calvin Tankman.

Sorry to all the fans that had to witness that, it was an extremely embarrassing situation. And sorry to all the Indianapolis crew that wanted to put on a great weekend of independent wrestling for the city. Sorry if I contributed to any of the unneeded drama.”

Janela later followed up with additional comments:

“The first shot went behind my neck and the second didn’t connect. I wrestled him to the floor and put him in a clench and could’ve choked him 100% out, but they were beating him like a sack of potatoes. He kept saying ‘we’re good, we’re good,’ then he was carried out like a baby with four different footprints on his face. This is the last I speak of this shit because it was fucking embarrassing.”

He also mentioned that he may have suffered an injury during the event: