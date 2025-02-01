WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dragon Lee Retains WWE Speed Championship in First Defense Since November

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2025

Dragon Lee remains the WWE Speed Champion after successfully defending his title against Chad Gable. The match, which WWE shared on X this past Saturday, saw Lee secure the victory with Operation Dragon at 4 minutes and 22 seconds into the five-minute time limit.

This marked Lee’s first title defense since he won the championship from Andrade in November. It was also his first match in six weeks, as he had been away on paternity leave following the birth of his second daughter with his wife, Lupita. Before this bout, his last in-ring appearance was on December 16 in a taped Main Event loss to Pete Dunne.

Gable had earned his championship opportunity by defeating Charlie Dempsey and Chris Sabin in tournament matches leading up to the title showdown.

Looking ahead, Zoey Stark is set to face Kayden Carter in the next episode of WWE Speed.


