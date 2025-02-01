WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision: Full Match Card and Preview for Tonight’s Event in Huntsville, AL

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2025

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to deliver another episode of AEW Collision tonight on TNT. Broadcasting from the Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, the show features a lineup of high-stakes matches and segments:

TNT Championship Triple Threat Match: Champion Daniel Garcia defends his title against Lee Moriarty and Kyle O'Reilly.

Mid-South Street Fight: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) face off against the Death Riders (Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta).

Tag Team Action: Samoa Joe teams up with HOOK to take on Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian.

The Learning Tree vs. The Outrunners: Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith, representing The Learning Tree, battle Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum of The Outrunners.

Women's Division Matches:

Harley Cameron squares off against Taya Valkyrie.

Megan Bayne steps into the ring against an opponent to be announced.

Open Challenge: Max Caster issues an open challenge to any competitor willing to step up.

Singles Match: The Beast Mortos is set to compete against an opponent to be announced.

Special Appearance: Fans will hear from "Timeless" Toni Storm.


