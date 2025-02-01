WWE Schedules EVOLVE Revival Tapings for February 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE is advancing its plans to revive the EVOLVE brand, with initial tapings scheduled for February 7, 2025, at the WWE Performance Center. This project is spearheaded by Gabe Sapolsky, who previously collaborated with Paul Heyman in ECW, co-founded Ring of Honor (ROH), and led EVOLVE before its assets were acquired by WWE in 2020.

The upcoming show, tentatively titled WWE NXT Evolve, is expected to debut later in 2025. It aims to provide developmental talent with increased exposure, featuring more storytelling and character development compared to NXT Level Up. The format will be more episodic, incorporating both in-ring action and promotional segments.

WWE has recently filed a trademark for "Evolve," further indicating the brand's revival.

While the company has not officially announced the tapings, the belief is that the show will serve as a platform for emerging talent, aligning with WWE's ongoing efforts to enhance its developmental programming.