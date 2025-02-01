Jeff Jarrett Reflects on WWE's Sale of Titan Towers: "End of an Era"

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on WWE’s sale of Titan Towers for $3.7 million in Stamford, Connecticut. Jarrett, who spent a significant portion of his career within the iconic headquarters, shared his thoughts on the sale and reminisced about his time there.

Jeff Jarrett on WWE Selling Titan Towers for $3.7 Million:

“Conrad, you said it first. That’s why I’m kind of glad you did because I don’t think—well, we’re on here chatting about it, and I’m sure Bruce and JR are probably at the top of the list that—I don’t say have emotional attachment. More stories, they spent more time there. But when you said, ‘End of an era,’ that really is an accurate statement.”

Jarrett emphasized the significance of the sale, acknowledging how Titan Towers stood as a cornerstone of WWE’s corporate and creative operations for decades.

On His Memories at the Headquarters:

Jarrett shared personal anecdotes about his time in the building, recalling long nights, high-energy creative meetings, and even workouts in the company’s in-house gym.

“Lots of workouts for old Double J in that building, lots of meetings. You know, when I went back in ’18 and—the second floor and good God almighty, late nights at fourth floor. Many a time [I would] leave that place at 3:00, 3:30. Get back over to the hotel, and literally just kind of, ‘Hey, I’m going to change clothes and go straight to the airport.’”

Jarrett also reflected on his father’s time at the company in the early ‘90s, noting the deep connection his family had with the headquarters.

“My father, you know, that ’93, ’94, ’95, I think that time frame. Those years of him—you know, he had an apartment not far from there. Man, there are so many memories that go with that building. And that’s 1241 East Main Street, right across the street. I think that was 1266, that they operated two or three floors. And I know at one time XFL was over there. And some other, obviously, companies through the years. But live events were over there.”

He also recounted a surreal moment in early 2020 when he first heard about the COVID-19 pandemic while inside Titan Towers.

“I remember, you know, coming out of that meeting and the chatter and whatever day or month that was. What was that, February or March when, ‘Hey, there’s a case of, they’re calling it COVID, which is over in Rochelle, just two cities over and they’ve been told to quarantine.’ I mean, the early days of the pandemic, I’ll never forget in Titan Tower like, ‘What are these guys talking about?’”

The sale of Titan Towers marks the end of an era for WWE, as the company transitions into its new headquarters. For Jarrett, the building was more than just office space—it was a place of hard work, creativity, and countless memories.

“Conrad, you know what, you ought to do an episode at some point, kind of a mashup of, ‘Titan Towers Unrestricted.’ Because man, there’s been a lot there. But a hell of a gym. Man, as a young whippersnapper, 1993. First time I walked in that gym, I was kind of blown away like, ‘Damn, this is the office’s gym.’ It was nice. But yeah, Connie, end of an era. It really is to me from the—I’ll call it the WWF years. That’s probably the last main thing left.”