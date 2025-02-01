Chris Masters Reveals His First Words to CM Punk After Infamous "Pipebomb" Promo

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

CM Punk's legendary "pipebomb" promo on WWE Raw in 2011 remains one of the most talked-about moments in wrestling history. The unscripted-feeling speech saw Punk break the fourth wall while airing his frustrations with WWE, leaving both fans and fellow wrestlers stunned.

Speaking on Rewind Recap Relive, former WWE star Chris Masters shared his firsthand experience of that night, revealing that he was one of the first people to speak to Punk after the promo.

"I was, just like everybody else, tripping out on what was said," Masters admitted.

Masters also backed up a story Punk has previously shared, recalling how he initially failed to recognize him backstage and even asked if he had heard what Punk had just said in front of the audience. According to Punk, when he revealed that he was, in fact, the one who delivered the promo, Masters immediately warned him that he could be in serious trouble for it.

"The reason I didn't realize it was him is because it's so dark in some of those backstage areas — all I saw was a figure," Masters explained. "Whatever I said to Punk completely validated his promo to him, because essentially he had worked me with the promo. Because I was like, 'Oh, my God. What did you say? You're gonna get yourself fired.'"

Despite Masters' concerns, Punk did not lose his job over the segment. Instead, he remained with WWE for several more years before an acrimonious exit led him to pursue a career in UFC and later join AEW. However, in a twist that few could have predicted, Punk made a shocking return to WWE in 2023, where he has since reestablished himself as one of the company's top stars.