Declan McMahon Confirms Attendance at WWE Royal Rumble, Teases Future in Wrestling

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Declan McMahon, the son of Shane McMahon, has confirmed that he will be in attendance at the WWE Royal Rumble. In a post on Twitter, Declan announced his plans to be at the event, sparking speculation about his potential involvement in WWE.

When a fan responded to his post suggesting that he should enter the Royal Rumble match, McMahon simply replied, “soon” accompanied by a pair of eyes emoji, further fueling curiosity about his future in the wrestling business.

This is not the first time Declan McMahon has been spotted at a WWE event. He previously made an appearance at WrestleMania 32 and was also in attendance at WWE Fastlane 2023.

Declan McMahon on His Future in WWE

Currently playing football for Indiana University, Declan McMahon has not ruled out the possibility of stepping into the ring one day. In a 2023 interview, he expressed confidence in his ability to succeed in WWE.

“I think there’s obviously, thanking the lord above,” Declan McMahon said. “But there’s always a time and a place for everything. I think God has a time and place for everything. However, with that being said, I think I would probably give wrestling a try. I’ve always wanted to do, if I could only do one match, I tell my grandpa and my dad, I would want to do a match with my two brothers in a triple threat match. Probably Hell in a Cell, maybe jump off some cool sh*t. But I think I would definitely consider giving wrestling a try.”

He also referenced his family legacy, hinting that he could play off the WrestleMania 20 storyline involving Vince McMahon.

“Probably me. I mean the story’s already written, right? The rightful heir, the good-looking, the one who looks like Vince, right,” Declan McMahon said. “So I think in the sense that you could play off the WrestleMania 20, like I posted on Twitter. You could play that off and just show that the new generation McMahon has arrived. So I think in that sense, I would. But we have such a great family, and we’re all so supportive of each other. I think really any of us could potentially want to do it. I know Aurora, Paul’s oldest daughter, Triple H’s oldest daughter, she’s always talked about wanting to do it. But in having my dad and my grandpa’s ego, I think I’d be the best.”