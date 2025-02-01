Asuka Says WWE and TKO Are Taking Steps to Protect Her

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Asuka has confirmed that both WWE and its parent company, TKO Group Holdings, are taking action to ensure her safety following concerns she recently expressed on social media.

The former WWE Women's Champion shared an update on Friday, stating:

“WWE and TKO are taking action to protect me. I appreciate it.”

Her post comes just days after she made a public plea for fans to refrain from making romantic or personal advances toward her, citing concerns for her safety.

On January 29, Asuka took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that she had been feeling unsafe and had already sought assistance from law enforcement.

“I’ve been feeling in danger recently. I’ve already consulted the police,” she wrote. “At this rate, even if fans approach me at the airport or in the city, I will feel the possibility that something might happen, and it will scare me, making me unable to respond.”

In another post, she made it clear that any romantic advances were unwelcome:

“Please don’t have romantic feelings for me. It’s meaningless—100% pointless.”

Asuka has been sidelined since May 2024 after undergoing knee surgery. She remains a member of Damage CTRL, though the faction has been plagued by injuries. Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai are both currently out of action, leaving IYO SKY as the only active competitor in the group.