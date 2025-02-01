WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Vince McMahon’s Legal Team Issues Response to Janel Grant’s Amended Lawsuit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2025

Vince McMahon’s Legal Team Issues Response to Janel Grant’s Amended Lawsuit

Janel Grant's legal team has filed an amended complaint in her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, alleging sexual assault and abuse. The initial lawsuit, filed in January 2024, accused the defendants of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and other misconduct, leading to McMahon's departure from WWE. The amended complaint introduces new evidence, including screenshots of text messages, to support Grant's claims against McMahon. 

Vince McMahon’s legal team has issued the following statement to respond to the amended lawsuit:

 


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #janel grant

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π