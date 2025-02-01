Vince McMahon’s Legal Team Issues Response to Janel Grant’s Amended Lawsuit

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Janel Grant's legal team has filed an amended complaint in her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, alleging sexual assault and abuse. The initial lawsuit, filed in January 2024, accused the defendants of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and other misconduct, leading to McMahon's departure from WWE. The amended complaint introduces new evidence, including screenshots of text messages, to support Grant's claims against McMahon.
Statement from Ann Callis, one of Janel Grant's attorneys. https://t.co/tJP5XPDV3L pic.twitter.com/EbqVibtird— B. J. Bethel (@BJBethelTweets) February 1, 2025
Grant claims on her amended complaint that McMahon instructed her to make "pornographic content for Michael Hayes and his production crew." pic.twitter.com/p95mdrGaEo— B. J. Bethel (@BJBethelTweets) February 1, 2025
From the Grant complaint: "McMahon recklessly obtained Ms. Grant’s nude photos while being filmed for a— B. J. Bethel (@BJBethelTweets) February 1, 2025
documentary and shots of him viewing her nude images aired on Netflix in 2024 for the world to
see:" pic.twitter.com/lZCY58cyy2
According to the amended complaint, Janel Grant's office had an internal door that could be accessed by John Laurinaitis. The office shared a wall with Paul Levesque. Nick Khan and Brad Blum were involved in planning the office build. pic.twitter.com/oqtqXOqQHv— B. J. Bethel (@BJBethelTweets) February 1, 2025
Vince McMahon’s legal team has issued the following statement to respond to the amended lawsuit:
Reps for Vince McMahon sent me the following statement from attorney Jessica Rosenberg on Janel Grant's amended complaint. pic.twitter.com/tLm2sZiwoP— B. J. Bethel (@BJBethelTweets) February 1, 2025