Zelina Vega and Others Join WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2025

The Women’s Royal Rumble roster is growing, with several WWE superstars proclaiming their participation during the January 31st episode of SmackDown. Candice LeRae announced her entry in a ring segment with Tiffany Stratton, seeking revenge for her recent betrayal alongside Nia Jax. Zelina Vega confirmed her entry in a backstage interview, while Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were also showcased on a match graphic.

As of now, the confirmed entrants include:

  • Bayley
  • Nia Jax
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Bianca Belair
  • Naomi
  • Liv Morgan
  • Raquel Rodriguez
  • Lyra Valkyria
  • Ivy Nile
  • IYO SKY
  • Zelina Vega
  • Chelsea Green
  • Piper Niven

Additionally, Nia Jax got some payback on Tiffany Stratton.

Source: wrestlezone.com
Tags: #wwe #royal rumble

