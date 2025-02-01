Zelina Vega and Others Join WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The Women’s Royal Rumble roster is growing, with several WWE superstars proclaiming their participation during the January 31st episode of SmackDown. Candice LeRae announced her entry in a ring segment with Tiffany Stratton, seeking revenge for her recent betrayal alongside Nia Jax. Zelina Vega confirmed her entry in a backstage interview, while Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were also showcased on a match graphic.

As of now, the confirmed entrants include:

Bayley

Nia Jax

Charlotte Flair

Bianca Belair

Naomi

Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez

Lyra Valkyria

Ivy Nile

IYO SKY

Zelina Vega

Chelsea Green

Piper Niven

Additionally, Nia Jax got some payback on Tiffany Stratton.