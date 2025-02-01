Zelina Vega and Others Join WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
The Women’s Royal Rumble roster is growing, with several WWE superstars proclaiming their participation during the January 31st episode of SmackDown. Candice LeRae announced her entry in a ring segment with Tiffany Stratton, seeking revenge for her recent betrayal alongside Nia Jax. Zelina Vega confirmed her entry in a backstage interview, while Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were also showcased on a match graphic.
As of now, the confirmed entrants include:
Additionally, Nia Jax got some payback on Tiffany Stratton.
