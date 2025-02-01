ECW Legend Rhyno Spotted at WWE Hotel in Indianapolis

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

PWInsider Elite reports that Rhyno was seen at the hotel where WWE Superstars and staff are staying in Indianapolis, IN. He was greeted by Talent Relations staff and was soon taken to a private area before being noticed by more fans.

Rhyno completed his stint with TNA Wrestling last month and is currently a free agent.

Final Match Card for WWE Royal Rumble 2025

The lineup for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view promises an action-packed show:

Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match:

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntye, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Penta, Chad Gable, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar, Jacob Fatu, 12 More TBA

Women’s Royal Rumble Match:

Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, IYO SKY, Chelsea Green, Zelina Vega, Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, 17 More TBA

WWE Tag Team Championships Two Out Of Three Falls Match:

#DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns