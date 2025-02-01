Velveteen Dream's 'Guilty by Association' T-Shirt Sparks Outrage Among Fans

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡



Former WWE star Velveteen Dream has ignited significant controversy with his latest actions. Known for pushing boundaries, Dream's recent endeavor has elicited strong reactions from the wrestling community.

At a recent MCW wrestling event, Dream appeared wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the mugshots of several wrestling legends, accompanied by the phrase "Guilty by Association." The shirt features images of Vince McMahon, Donald Trump, Booker T, Liv Morgan, Ric Flair, Roman Reigns, André the Giant, Brock Lesnar, Eddie Guerrero, Scott Hall, Chris Jericho, and Dream himself. Notably, both Guerrero and André have passed away.

Following the event, Dream announced on Instagram that the t-shirt is now available for purchase as official merchandise. He captioned his post with, "GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION MERCH AVAILABLE #Heel."

The reaction from fans on social media has been overwhelmingly negative, with many labeling the t-shirt as "disrespectful" and "a cheap attempt at getting attention." This move has not been well-received within the wrestling community.