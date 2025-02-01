WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Location Still Undetermined for WrestleMania 41 Week

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

While WWE has revealed the venues for many of its marquee events during WrestleMania 41 week, the location of the Hall of Fame ceremony remains undecided.

According to PWInsider Elite, WWE is still finalizing details regarding where and when the prestigious event will take place.

Historically, WWE has aired the Hall of Fame ceremony immediately following SmackDown on Friday night, but other scheduling options are reportedly being considered. These include a Sunday afternoon or Monday night slot following RAW. Additionally, there is speculation that WWE could integrate the ceremony into The World event at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

As of now, no official decision has been made, and discussions are ongoing within WWE regarding the final plans for the event.