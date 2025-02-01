John Cena's Absence from WWE Explained

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

On January 6, 2025, during the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, John Cena commenced his retirement tour by announcing his participation in the upcoming Royal Rumble, with the ambition of securing a record-breaking 17th World Championship. Since that announcement, Cena has been absent from WWE television, leading to fan speculation regarding his whereabouts.

According to reports from PWInsider, Cena has been in Budapest, Hungary, filming the action-adventure comedy "Matchbox." This film, directed by Sam Hargrave and written by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper, is inspired by the renowned toy car brand. The cast includes Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, and Randeep Hooda.

Cena's filming commitments have kept him away from WWE programming since his January announcement. However, he is expected to return for the Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This event is part of his farewell tour, which will span approximately 36 dates worldwide throughout the year, culminating in December 2025.