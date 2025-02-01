Saraya Confirms AEW Contract Expiration, Open to Potential WWE Return

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡



In the summer of 2024, Saraya signed a new contract with AEW, extending her tenure with the company through September 2025. With her deal set to expire later this year, speculation has emerged among fans regarding the possibility of her returning to WWE once her contract concludes.

Saraya has been absent from AEW television for several months, last appearing on the October 8 episode of AEW Dynamite in a four-way AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match against Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, and Nyla Rose. Her hiatus was due to a personal request for time off.

In a recent interview, Saraya acknowledged her appreciation for WWE, stating that the company played a crucial role in shaping her career. While she emphasized her enjoyment of her current run in AEW, she did not rule out the idea of a future return, saying, “One day, who knows?”

Saraya also revealed that she is ready to step back into the ring and is open to facing TBS Champion Mercedes Moné. Their last in-ring encounter took place in WWE, where Saraya suffered a career-threatening neck injury after taking a kick to the back from Moné during a house show match. Despite the history, she expressed enthusiasm about the potential showdown, viewing it as an opportunity to rewrite the past.