Several Former WWE Superstars Spotted in Indianapolis Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Several notable wrestling figures have been spotted in Indianapolis ahead of WWE’s Royal Rumble weekend, fueling speculation about surprise appearances.

Former WWE star Matt Cardona was seen at WWE's hotel in Indianapolis. Cardona, who is married to WWE United States Champion Chelsea Green, has openly expressed his desire to participate in the Royal Rumble match. However, there have been no confirmed reports of his involvement, keeping any potential return tightly under wraps.

Mickie James, wife of SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and a coach on the upcoming WWE LFG series, was also seen in town. James has previously made a surprise Royal Rumble appearance while holding the Knockouts Championship and remains a respected name in the industry.

Additionally, Jordynne Grace was spotted at the Indianapolis airport. Though she has stated on social media that she will be in Texas this weekend for her mother’s 50th birthday, her presence in the city has led to speculation about a possible Royal Rumble appearance.

With the event just around the corner, the wrestling world is buzzing with anticipation over potential surprise entrants in this year’s Royal Rumble matches.