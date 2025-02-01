SPOILER: Former WWE Superstar Rumored for Royal Rumble Return

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has been spotted in Indianapolis ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble event scheduled for Saturday. According to reports from Fightful Select, her name has been discussed among talent as a potential surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Bella retired from in-ring competition in June 2019 due to health concerns, including a neck surgery in 2016 to repair a herniated disc. She made a one-off return during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. In March 2023, both Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella announced their departure from WWE.

Recently, Nikki Bella has hinted at a possible return to wrestling. She attended the premiere episode of WWE RAW on Netflix earlier this month, where she was shown in the audience. In an interview with US Weekly, she expressed her feelings about missing the WWE environment, stating, "I miss being Nikki Bella. I miss being around that family. I definitely miss being in that ring."

As of now, it remains unclear whether Bella will participate in the Royal Rumble match or make an appearance at the event. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see if she will step back into the ring.