WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results - January 31, 2025

Thanks to RAJAH.com for the live coverage and results.

On SmackDown tonight, Jimmy Uso battles Carmelo Hayes, Motor City Machine Guns and Los Garza team up to take on Pretty Deadly and DIY, Naomi and Liv Morgan face off, Chelsea Green defends her United States Championship against Michin and more!

We kick off the final SmackDown before Royal Rumble with clips of Bianca Belair & Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan, Chelsea Green & Piper Niven, B-Fab & Michin and Damian Priest arriving at the arena at different times of the day.

Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown and introduces Pat McAfee as his co-host for today since he's got history in Indianapolis. McAfee talks about retiring and living his dream in the WWE and tells Indianapolis that he's brought Royal Rumble to their city.

We go to the ring and Joe Tessitore talks to the crowd and talks about last week with Kevin Owens calling him out so he would like to give Kevin Owens the platform he wants to discuss his thoughts. Owens makes his way out to the ring. Tessitore tells Owens this is his opportunity to be heard and asks him what he feels is being misunderstood. Owens asks Tessitore if this how he is making amends because last week all Tessitore cared about was Cody Rhodes and he calls out the disrespect and says he gets disrespected but almost everyone does. He says he will win the title tomorrow night at the Royal Rumble. Owens asks Tessitore if he thinks he's a tough guy and tells Tessitore he doesn't accept his apology for one sided journalism. Owens takes his belt and starts to leave. CM Punk's music hits and he makes his way out to the ring. Punk and Owens stand and just stare at each other for a good while until Owens asks Punk what he wants. Punk says he's here to offer an apology - well two apologies. He apologizes for interrupting Owens and his second apology is if Owens thinks Punk was looking past him, but tomorrow when Punk wins the Rumble he will take the title off of Rhodes or Owens. He says the main event at Wrestlemania could very well be Punk -vs- Owens and if Owens beats Rhodes his title reign won't be very long. Owens says the thought of them main eventing Wrestlemania, Owens beating Punk at Wrestlemania is a great thought. Owens tells Punk he knows that it's been a dream of Punk's to main event Wrestlemania - but the idea of Punk not getting to headline Wrestlemania feels good to him because Owens is a multiple time Wrestlemania main eventer. He tells Punk he hopes Punk doesn't win the Rumble and goes to leave. Punk stops him and says they're just getting started here... Punk says he hasn't lost five title matches at the Rumble, he's never lost to Logan Paul, or manipulated his friends like Owens has. Punks tells Owens he takes shortcuts to get to where he wants and only two things need to happen for them to face off at Mania. Punk has to win the Rumble and Owens has to defeat Rhodes. Punk tells Owens to come back in the ring so he can beat him up. Owens pretends to get in the ring but instead leaves.

The Miz talks with Nick Aldis backstage and complains about how he is having trouble finding friends on SmackDown and talks bout Andrade walking away from him. He says he would beat up Andrade if he was here right now and Andrade is standing behind him. A match between the two has been set for tonight.

Jimmy Uso walks backstage as Shinsuke Nakamura watches him. Uso tells Carmelo Hayes he'll make a lesson of him.

Match 1: Jimmy Uso -vs- Carmelo Hayes



Before the bell, Hayes attacks Uso and stomps on him in the corner. Hayes takes down Uso with an elbow and chops him around the ring. Uso fires back with a headbutt and chops of his own. Hayes rolls up Uso for a two count and Uso rolls up Hayes for a two count. Uso hits Hayes with an uppercut and then knocks him out of the ring. Uso goes for a suicide dive but Hayes runs in the ring and clotheslines Uso. Hayes hip attacks Uso in the corner and covers for two after a DDT. Uso ends up out of the ring and Hayes flips over the ropes onto him and sends Uso back in the ring. Uso flies out of the ring taking out Hayes. Uso beats on Hayes in the ring and goes for a running hip attack but misses. Hayes walks into a Samoan Drop and covers for two. Hayes knocks Uso off his rocker on the top rope and gets on the top rope with Uso. Uso hits a top rope modified superplex laying out both men. Hayes hits First 48 and covers for a near fall. Uso superkicks Hayes and covers for a two count. Uso goes up top and jumps onto a double knee and Hayes covers for two. Hayes goes up top and splashes onto Uso and covers for a near fall. Uso kicks Hayes on the top rope and hits tries for a top rope Samoan Drop but Hayes knocks him down. After two pinning combos, Uso rolls up Hayes for the win.

Winner: Jimmy Uso

Byron Saxton catches up with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Saxton brings up Green being pinned last week by Michin. Green says she will win tonight and she'll win the Rumble as well tomorrow.

Match 2 - WWE Women's United States Championship Match: Chelsea Green(c) W/Piper Niven -vs- Michin w/B-Fab



At the bell, Green takes down Michin but Michin rolls her up for a quick two count. Michin tries for another roll up and Green rolls out of the ring. The lock up again in the ring and Green slaps Michin and Michin hits a release German Suplex and hits another one. Green rolls out of the ring and gets scared of B-Fab allowing Michin to hit a suicide dive on Green. Back in the ring, Michin covers for a two count and then goes for Eat Defeat but Green runs away. Michin punches Green on the turnbuckle, Green knocks Michin out of the ring with Niven's help. Green beats up Michin outside the ring and sends her back in the ring and covers for a two count. Green hits a facebuster on Michin and slams her head into the turbuckle and covers for a near fall. Michin hits a snap suplex and boots Green and hits a hurricanrana on Green. Michin takes down Green and punches her a few times and kicks her. Michin hits a back attack and covers for a near fall. Green rolls up Michin for a near fall and Michin does the same. Green sets up for The Unprettiher but Michin counters. Michin hits Eat Defeat and Green rolls out of the ring, Niven gets involved and B-Fab takes out Niven. Green smokes Michin with a kendo stick and gets disqualified.

Winner by DQ: Michin

Byron Saxton talks to Naomi and Bianca Belair and he asks them what happens if the last two standing are them. They tell the world that they'll always support each other.

Damian Priest makes his way out to the ring and gets on the mic. Priest says four years ago he started on RAW and he's gone from a nobody to The World Heavyweight Champion... but that was RAW and now he's on SmackDown. He isn't here to make a name or impact but it's all about being the champ. He says he'll win the Rumble and main event Wrestlemania. Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga come out and Fatu says he sees Priest and knows who he is and what he's done. Fatu says they both have come from the streets, but he was in a box and Priest should be worried because Fatu is off the leash now. Fatu tells Priest he either lays down or they'll beat his ass down. Priest asks Fatu if that's supposed to intimidate him - and if they're both from the streets why are they talking. Priest kicks Tonga and he and Fatu stare each other down. Priest and Fatu attack each other and Tama Tonga joins in and it's now two on one and they start beating on Priest in the corner. Tonga goes and gets a chair and this calls out LA Knight who takes down Tonga and Priest and Knight get the best of Fatu sending Tonga and Fatu out of the ring. Knight gets on the mic and issues a tag match with Priest against Tonga and Fatu.

Motor City Machine Guns approach Legado Del Fantasma and ask them if they're ready for their tag match. MCMG says they'll have Los Garza's back and Los Garza tells them if they beat DIY at the Rumble, they'll be coming after them.

Match 3: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) & DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) -vs- Los Garza (Angel & Berto) w/Elektra Lopez & Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)



Berto and Prince start off and Berto smokes Prince with a flying body check. Prince is thrown in an armbar. Prince battles out and tags Wilson. They double team Berto and Ciampa tags in and is kicks down by Berto. Berto hits a rolling moonsault and covers for a near fall. MCMG hits The Facial on Ciampa and now all eight men are in the ring and DIY/Pretty Deadly are sent outside and the teams suicide dive outside and we get a commercial.

Back from commercial, Sabin is being brutalized by all members of the opposing team. Prince clotheslines Sabin and hits a leg drop and covers for a two count. Prince punches out Sabin and tags in Wilson. Sabin takes down both Prince and Wilson and Angel is tagged in and goes to town on Pretty Deadly. Angel kicks Wilson and hits a high cross body and covers for a near fall. Prince is tagged in and now all the men are in the ring beating on each other. Gargano is legal and takes out Shelley outside and Angel hits a moonsault on Pretty Deadly. Berto hits a sitout powerbomb on Gargano and almost gets a near fall. Berto wants to tag Angel but Sabin tags in and this causes contention between Sabin, Berto and Angel. Ciampa is tagged in and he takes out Sabin. Los Garza leaves MCMG and heads backstage. Ciampa beats on Sabin outside the ring and sends him back in the ring. Sabin is chopped in the middle of the ring. Sabin takes out Pretty Deadly and DIY and covers Ciampa for a two count. Ciampa rolls up Sabin for a two count and then takes him out with a clothesline. Ciampa accidentally kicks Prince and Wilson gets pissed and doesn't let Ciampa tag out. Sabin rolls up Ciampa for the win.

Winners: Los Garza & Motor City Machine Guns

Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu walk backstage and see DIY's tag titles. Tonga stares down DIY and says "yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah...". Pretty Deadly comes by and DIY asks them what happened. Pretty Deadly tells them they're on their own tomorrow.

Tyrese Halliburton comes out to hang out with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

Match 4: Naomi w/Bianca Belair -vs- Liv Morgan w/Raquel Rodriguez



The women lock up and Morgan begins with kicks and is taken down by Naomi. Morgan takes down Naomi with a bodycheck and walks into an arm drag and headscissors by Naomi. Naomi uses her butt to suffocate Morgan and mule kicks Morgan. Morgan ducks to avoid two kicks but is nailed by the third. Naomi hits a leg drop and covers Morgan for a two count. Naomi hits a delayed vertical suplex and covers again for a two count. Rodriguez distracts Naomi allowing Morgan to get her on the mat and cover her for a near fall.

Back from break, Morgan tries to pin Naomi but only gets a near fall. Naomi fights out of a headlock but Morgan jumps on her back and slaps Naomi in a sleeperhold. Naomi hits a piggy back stunner to break the hold and kicks Morgan. Naomi hits a couple elbows and kicks down Morgan. Morgan is slammed into the turnbuckle and Naomi comes off the top rope with a cross body and covers for a near fall. Morgan slams Naomi to the mat using her hair and then kicks her in the corner. Morgan hits a top rope codebreaker and covers for two. Naomi rolls up Morgan for a two count and then hits The Rear View and sets up for her split legged moonsault and Rodriguez distracts Naomi. Belair comes and beats on Rodriguez. Naomi rolls up Morgan for the win.

Winner: Naomi

After the match, Morgan and Rodriguez attack Naomi and Bianca Belair.

Match 5: The Miz -vs- Andrade



The Miz gets Andrade down right off the bell and the men regroup. Andrade takes down The Miz and knees him in the gut and hits a standing hurricanrana on The Miz. The Miz kicks Andrade and hits a middle rope headscissors on Andrade sending him out of the ring. The Miz misses a baseball slide allowing Andrade to take him out outside the ring. Andrade hits a moonsault outside the ring on The Miz and we get a commercial.

Back from commercial, The Miz kicks Andrade to the mat and then delivers some kicks to Andrade's chest. Andrade comes back with a solid chop to The Miz's chest knocking The Miz down. Andrade hits a flying forearm on The Miz. Andrade double knees The Miz in the corner and covers for a two count. The Miz is booted right in the face and Andrade then chops The Miz. The Miz hits a float over DDT and covers Andrade for a near fall. Andrade is beaten in the corner and The Miz gets on the top turnbuckle but is attacked by Andrade on the top rope. Andrade jumps up on the top rope too and hits a Spanish Fly from the top rope and covers for a near fall. Andrade rolls up The Miz and The Miz counters with a roll up. Andrade hits a spinning elbow and covers The Miz for the win.

Winner: Andrade

Damian Priest struts backstage and Santos Escobar comes up to him and offers the help of Legado Del Fantasma if he needs help. Priest declines aggressively and the runs into R-Truth. Truth thinks he's on RAW and Priest tells him to never change. LA Knight walks up to Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura is watching Knight again. Priest says today they're partners, but tomorrow at the Rumble there are no alliances.

Zelina Vega approaches Tiffany Stratton and says now that she's on SmackDown she wants a shot at her title. Stratton wishes her luck at the Rumble.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are in the ring talking about the Royal Rumble tomorrow. They invite Tiffany Stratton out to the ring as she will be paying close attention to the Women's Rumble. Stratton makes her way to the ring with her Women's Title and gets a mic. Cole asks her how her life has changed since she's won the title. Stratton says she's always been championship material and now everyone knows it. McAfee says it's Tiffy Time and he knows every woman is after her title and says it could be Belair, Bayley, Candice LeRae, or even Nia Jax. Stratton says it doesn't matter who wins because it's always Tiffy Time. Candice LeRae makes her way out and calls Stratton pathetic and says she shouldn't even say Jax's name. LeRae says she feels betrayed by Stratton but she knows Stratton is jealous because Nia Jax chose her over Stratton. LeRae says she's entered the Rumble and Stratton will regret betraying them. Jax runs in and tries attacking Stratton but she moves out of the way and Jax nails LeRae. Jax then hits Stratton with a headbutt and hits the Annihilator on Stratton.

Match 6: Damian Priest & LA Knight -vs- Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu



The men all start battling before the bell rings. Knight goes for Fatu and Priest goes for Tonga. Fatu is kicked out of the ring by both Priest and Knight and Tonga starts on Priest but Priest uses his size to stop Tonga. Priest has his eyes on Fatu and tags in Knight. Tonga punches Knight and tags in Fatu. Knight is double teamed in the corner and Knight hits a neckbreaker on Fatu and kicks him a bunch. Fatu kicks Knight and goes to suplex him but Knight counters to a neck breaker and covers Fatu who kicks out immediately. Priest is tagged in and chops Fatu in the corner and is distracted by Tonga allowing Fatu to hit a running hip attack against the turnbuckle on Priest. Tonga is tagged in and he goes for Priest's knees. Tonga gets Priest down and covers for a two count. Fatu is now tagged in and he places Priest in a neck hold on the mat. Priest is smacked around and he punches Fatu and knocks down Tonga. Knight is tagged in and he unleashes punches on Fatu. Knight knocks Tonga off the apron and takes down Fatu and hits a top rope elbow on Fatu. Tonga trips up Knight, allowing Fatu to slam into Knight and we get a commercial break.

Back from commercial, Knight fights his way out of headlock only to have Tonga take him down and tag in Fatu. Fatu knocks Priest off the apron and slams Knight's head into the turnbuckle and punches and kicks him. Fatu misses a running hip attack and Knight hits a back suplex on Fatu. Knight tags out as does Fatu. Priest clotheslines Tonga and flips Fatu out of the ring. Priest hits a flapjack on Tonga and clothes lines him several times. Tonga rolls out of the ring and Priest runs out and throws Tonga onto the announce desk and then throws Fatu on it as well and then slams Fatu into the ring post. Priest walks the ropes a la The Undertaker and then hits a cross body on Tonga and covers for two. Priest goes for the Razor's Edge but Tonga counters and puts Priest in a sleeperhold. Priest powers out of it and hits Fatu off the apron, Tonga tries to roll up Priest but isn't successful. Tonga hits the cradle DDT on Priest and covers for a near fall. Knight slams Fatu through the barricade and in the ring Priest catches Tonga and takes off his head with a clothesline. Priest hits South of Heaven on Tonga for the win.

Winners: Damian Priest & LA Knight

After the match, Fatu enters the ring and hits a Samoan Drop and Moonsault on Priest as the show comes to and end.