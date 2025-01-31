WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Nash Lauds Toni Storm: 'She’s So F***ing Different'

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 31, 2025

On his “Kliq This” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash offered high praise for Toni Storm, emphasizing her distinctive qualities that set her apart from the AEW roster. He stated:

“She kind of did a rendition of Demi Moore’s performance of her newest film that’s Oscar-worthy … smearing of the f**king makeup and all that kind of [stuff], f***ing loses it. I loved her stuff with RJ [City], like all her black and white s*** like I’ve always like — to me, like I know who she is and I know her work because she’s always been different.”

Nash further elaborated on Storm's uniqueness, saying:

“She’s like so f***ing different than everybody else, and to me, like she’s avant-garde, she’s an entertainer that happens to be in professional wrestling, but I mean she’s an entertaining human being and kudos to her.”

