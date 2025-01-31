WWE Pulls Vengeance Day 2025 Teaser from NXT Replay

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
WWE previously aired a mysterious teaser for Vengeance Day 2025 during this week's NXT on The CW, featuring a color bar.
However, PWInsider reports that the teaser has been removed from the January 28th episode now available on the WWE Network. The original 'Copyright 2025 WWE' label has been replaced by an image of Bianca Belair and Naomi celebrating their win.
⚡ Mysterious Tease Interrupts WWE NXT Broadcast Ahead of Vengeance Day
The January 28th episode of WWE NXT concluded with a cryptic teaser hinting at a surprise for NXT Vengeance Day. During the main event of T [...]— Ben Kerin Jan 29, 2025 09:20AM