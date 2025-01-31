WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Pulls Vengeance Day 2025 Teaser from NXT Replay

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 31, 2025

WWE previously aired a mysterious teaser for Vengeance Day 2025 during this week's NXT on The CW, featuring a color bar.

However, PWInsider reports that the teaser has been removed from the January 28th episode now available on the WWE Network. The original 'Copyright 2025 WWE' label has been replaced by an image of Bianca Belair and Naomi celebrating their win.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #vengeance day

