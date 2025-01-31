WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nemeth Brothers Set to Challenge for NXT Tag Titles on TNA Impact

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 31, 2025

The Nemeth brothers will face off for the NXT Tag Team Championship during next week’s TNA Impact. TNA announced on social media that Nic and Ryan Nemeth will take on Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) for the titles on Thursday, February 6. The match was confirmed after the Nemeths secured a victory over First Class in the main event of this week’s episode.

TNA authority figure Santino Marella, along with his daughter and Miss NXT emissary Arianna Grace, made the announcement. Additionally, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is scheduled to perform a concert next week.

Fans can look forward to a number one contender’s battle royal for Masha Slamovich’s Knockouts World title. Also, The Hardys and Leon Slater will team up against The System’s Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC in trios action. A match between Mike Santana and Matt Cardona is also confirmed for the February 6 episode.

  • NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom defend against Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth
  • TNA World Champion Joe Hendry in concert
  • Knockouts World Championship number one contender’s battle royal
  • The Hardys & Leon Slater vs. The System
  • Mike Santana vs. Matt Cardona

#tna #nxt #tna wrestling #wwe

