AEW Dynamite Ratings for January 29, 2025

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS attracted 604,000 viewers, a decline from the previous week’s 665,000. The show earned a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week's 0.19. Overall, this marks a decrease of 10.5% and 7.8% respectively.

It’s crucial to note that these ratings do not include Max viewing figures, which only account for Nielsen ratings for the TBS broadcast. This exclusion also applies to viewers watching on platforms like YouTube TV. This will continue for ratings of both AEW Dynamite and Collision, as they will be aired on terrestrial TV and simultaneously on Max and YouTube TV.

So far in 2025, AEW Dynamite averages a 0.174 demo rating and 628,000 viewers.